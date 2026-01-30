Wizards vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 30

Wizards vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 30, 2026

Friday, January 30, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: SportsNet LA and MNMT

The Los Angeles Lakers (28-18) square off against the Washington Wizards (12-34) as 9-point favorites on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet LA and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5 points.

Wizards vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -9 229.5 -340 +275

Wizards vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (73.8%)

Wizards vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers are 24-21-1 against the spread this season.

In the Wizards' 46 games this season, they have 20 wins against the spread.

Lakers games have gone over the total 26 times this season.

Wizards games this season have hit the over on 22 of 46 set point totals (47.8%).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread on the road (14-12-0) than it has at home (10-9-1).

The Lakers have exceeded the over/under in 15 of 20 home games (75%), compared to 11 of 26 road games (42.3%).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .478 (11-12-0). On the road, it is .391 (9-14-0).

Looking at the over/under, Wizards games have finished over 47.8% of the time this season, both at home (11 of 23) and on the road (11 of 23).

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 33.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.7 assists.

LeBron James is averaging 22 points, 6.7 assists and 5.9 boards.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 13.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1 block.

Austin Reaves averages 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 36.5% from downtown, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jake LaRavia's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 4.2 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 45.9% from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr averages 17.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is also sinking 49.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 1 trey per game.

The Wizards get 15.8 points per game from Kyshawn George, plus 5.9 boards and 5.1 assists.

The Wizards receive 10 points per game from Bub Carrington, plus 3.8 boards and 4.6 assists.

Per game, Justin Champagnie gets the Wizards 7.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Wizards are receiving 12.9 points, 2.7 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Tre Johnson.

