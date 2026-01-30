Jazz vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 30

Jazz vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, January 30, 2026

Friday, January 30, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: YES, KJZZ, and Jazz+

The Utah Jazz (15-33) bring a four-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (12-34), who have lost seven straight. The Nets are underdogs by only 3 points in the contest, which begins at 9:30 p.m. ET (on YES, KJZZ, and Jazz+) on Friday, January 30, 2026. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5.

Jazz vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jazz -3 227.5 -148 +126

Jazz vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jazz win (67.5%)

Jazz vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Jazz have compiled a 25-23-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Nets' 46 games this season, they have 22 wins against the spread.

This season, Jazz games have hit the over 30 times out of 46 chances.

Nets games this year have gone over the point total 20 times in 46 opportunities (43.5%).

Utah has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 15 times in 26 opportunities at home, and it has covered 10 times in 22 opportunities in away games.

When it comes to over/unders, the Jazz hit the over more often at home, as they've gone over the total 19 times in 26 opportunities this season (73.1%). In away games, they have hit the over 11 times in 22 opportunities (50%).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .478. It is 11-11-1 ATS on its home court and 11-10-2 on the road.

Nets games have finished above the over/under 43.5% of the time both at home (10 of 23) and on the road (10 of 23) this season.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George is averaging 24.1 points, 6.6 assists and 4 rebounds.

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 11.2 points, 10.1 boards and 5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kyle Filipowski is averaging 9.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Isaiah Collier is averaging 9.2 points, 6.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 12 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. averages 25.6 points, 7.3 boards and 3.2 assists. He is also draining 48.2% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.8 triples per contest (second in NBA).

The Nets are receiving 12.4 points, 7.5 boards and 4.1 assists per game from Nic Claxton.

Noah Clowney's numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He is making 38.8% of his shots from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Day'Ron Sharpe's numbers on the season are 7.8 points, 6.3 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He is sinking 60.3% of his shots from the field.

Egor Demin averages 10.4 points, 3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is making 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.

