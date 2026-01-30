Michigan at Michigan State Prediction, Betting Picks and Player Props

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Michigan @ Michigan State Jan 31 1:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to find the best bets and player props for Michigan vs. Michigan State.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Michigan at Michigan State Betting Picks

In what should be a superb Big Ten matchup, Michigan State can prevail at home over their in-state rivals.

Moneyline Michigan State Jan 31 1:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Michigan opened the season on fire, racking up a handful of lopsided wins over quality foes. Michigan's dominance has slowed a bit, though.

Starting with a two-point road win at Penn State on January 6th and followed by a three-point home defeat against Wisconsin, Michigan has won only one of its past seven games by more than 10 points.

I know, I know -- they've lost just once in that time, and wins are wins. But the Wolverines set the bar crazy high early on and have been more really great than otherworldly in recent games, and that pushes me toward Sparty.

Tom Izzo's bunch is always stout at home, a place where they've lost only once this campaign (six-point defeat versus Duke). They're peaking right now, too, winning seven straight games since a two-point road loss at Nebraska -- with four of their past five wins coming by at least 16 points.

MSU swept the season series against Michigan last season, winning by 13 and 17 points. This year's Michigan team is clearly better than last year's edition, but with the Wolverines not quite firing on all cylinders at the moment, I'm backing Sparty to win at home.

Michigan State has the nation's top-ranked defense, per KenPom. But the Spartans give up a lot of three-point attempts, leading me to the over on Yaxel Lendeborg's points prop.

Yaxel Lendeborg (MICH) - Total Points Yaxel Lendeborg Over Jan 31 1:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On the year, MSU allows a 46.4% three-point attempt rate, the 19th-highest clip in the country and the Big Ten's second-highest mark. A Michigan squad with the 10th-best true-shooting percentage (61.8%) can take advantage.

Lendeborg is averaging 14.2 points per game for a Wolverines offense that has an astounding eight players scoring at least 7.2 points per night. Lendeborg takes 4.5 threes per game -- a number that may tick up a touch tonight given the matchup -- and is hitting 84.6% of his free throws.

He's netted at least 14 points in four of his past six outings and has fired off double-digit shot attempts in four of his last five games.

With the potential for more three-point volume against MSU, Lendeborg can clear his points line.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.