Warriors vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 22

Warriors vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 22, 2026

Sunday, February 22, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: ABC

The Denver Nuggets (36-21) face the Golden State Warriors (29-27) as 4.5-point favorites on Sunday, February 22, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The over/under in the matchup is 230.5.

Warriors vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -4.5 230.5 -180 +152

Warriors vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (50.5%)

Warriors vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 32-25-0 against the spread this season.

The Warriors are 24-31-1 against the spread this season.

This season, Nuggets games have hit the over 36 times out of 56 chances.

Warriors games this season have hit the over 57.1% of the time (32 out of 56 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Denver owns a worse record against the spread (12-14-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (20-11-0).

At home, the Nuggets exceed the over/under 57.7% of the time (15 of 26 games). They hit the over more often in road games, topping the total in 67.7% of games (21 of 31).

This year, Golden State is 13-15-1 at home against the spread (.448 winning percentage). Away, it is 11-16-0 ATS (.407).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Warriors' games have finished above the over/under at home (62.1%, 18 of 29) than away (51.9%, 14 of 27).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 28.6 points, 12.3 rebounds and 10.5 assists, shooting 58.6% from the floor and 41.4% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 25.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 42.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 made treys (eighth in league).

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 14 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made treys per game.

Bruce Brown is averaging 7.7 points, 4 boards and 2.2 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 9 points, 1.2 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Warriors Leaders

Brandin Podziemski's numbers on the season are 12 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He is also sinking 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

The Warriors receive 8.4 points per game from Draymond Green, plus 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

The Warriors get 11.5 points per game from Moses Moody, plus 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Quinten Post averages 7.7 points, 3.8 boards and 1.4 assists. He is sinking 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

The Warriors receive 7.5 points per game from Al Horford, plus 5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

