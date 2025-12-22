Warriors vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 22

Warriors vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Monday, December 22, 2025

Monday, December 22, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (16-12) are 5-point underdogs against the Golden State Warriors (14-15) at Chase Center on Monday, December 22, 2025. The game starts at 10 p.m. ET on NBCS-BA and FDSFL. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5 points.

Warriors vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -5 228.5 -205 +172

Warriors vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (60.6%)

Warriors vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Warriors are 12-16-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Magic are 12-16-0 this year.

This season, 16 of the Warriors' games have gone over the point total out of 28 chances.

The Magic have hit the over 57.1% of the time this season (16 of 28 games with a set point total).

Golden State has done a better job covering the spread at home (5-6-1) than it has in road tilts (7-10-0).

The Warriors have gone over the total in a higher percentage of games at home (58.3%) than games on the road (52.9%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Orlando has a lower winning percentage at home (.400, 6-9-0 record) than on the road (.462, 6-7-0).

Magic games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (seven times out of 15) than on the road (nine of 13) this season.

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler III averages 19.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 51.5% from the field.

Stephen Curry is averaging 28.8 points, 4.2 assists and 4.3 boards.

Brandin Podziemski's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 4.5 boards and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 45% from the field and 40.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Draymond Green averages 8 points, 6 boards and 5.2 assists, shooting 39.8% from the floor and 33% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Moses Moody is averaging 11.1 points, 1.6 assists and 3.3 boards.

Magic Leaders

Per game, Desmond Bane gives the Magic 19 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Magic get 12.4 points per game from Wendell Carter Jr., plus 7.7 boards and 2 assists.

Per game, Anthony Black provides the Magic 13.6 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Magic are receiving 20.9 points, 8.4 boards and 4.4 assists per game from Paolo Banchero.

Jalen Suggs averages 15.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He is sinking 47.1% of his shots from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.

