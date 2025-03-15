Warriors vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

Warriors vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: ABC and ESPN+

The Golden State Warriors (38-28) are 6.5-point favorites as they try to build on a six-game home winning streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (42-23) on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 228.

Warriors vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -6.5 228 -240 +198

Warriors vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (52.8%)

Warriors vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread 34 times this season (34-30-2).

The Knicks have 29 wins against the spread in 65 games this year.

Warriors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 34 times out of 65 chances this season.

Knicks games this year have hit the over on 36 of 65 set point totals (55.4%).

In home games, Golden State has a worse record against the spread (16-16-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (18-14-1).

In terms of over/unders, the Warriors hit the over more consistently at home, as they've gone over the total 18 times in 33 opportunities this season (54.5%). In road games, they have hit the over 16 times in 33 opportunities (48.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, New York has a lower winning percentage at home (.438, 14-17-1 record) than on the road (.455, 15-18-0).

In terms of the over/under, Knicks games have gone over more often at home (18 of 32, 56.2%) than on the road (18 of 33, 54.5%).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 4.4 boards and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.4 made 3-pointers (first in NBA).

Draymond Green is averaging 9.2 points, 5.8 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Buddy Hield is averaging 11.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Brandin Podziemski averages 10.1 points, 4.9 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 42.7% from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per game.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 24.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He is also sinking 52.4% of his shots from the floor and 42.2% from 3-point range (10th in league), with an average of 2.1 triples.

The Knicks are getting 14.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game from Josh Hart.

Mikal Bridges' numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 49.5% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 treys.

Per game, OG Anunoby gives the Knicks 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Miles McBride's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 41.1% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 triples.

