NHL
Mammoth vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 14
The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Utah Mammoth and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Mammoth vs Penguins Game Info
- Utah Mammoth (15-15-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-8-8)
- Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Mammoth vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Mammoth (-142)
|Penguins (+118)
|6.5
|Mammoth (-1.5)
Mammoth vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Penguins win (63.4%)
Mammoth vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Mammoth are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Mammoth are +168 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are -210.
Mammoth vs Penguins Over/Under
- Mammoth versus Penguins, on Dec. 14, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.
Mammoth vs Penguins Moneyline
- The Mammoth vs Penguins moneyline has Utah as a -142 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +118 underdog at home.