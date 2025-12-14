Mammoth vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 14

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Utah Mammoth and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mammoth vs Penguins Game Info

Utah Mammoth (15-15-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-8-8)

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Sunday, December 14, 2025 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Mammoth (-142) Penguins (+118) 6.5 Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (63.4%)

Mammoth vs Penguins Puck Line

The Mammoth are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Mammoth are +168 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are -210.

Mammoth vs Penguins Over/Under

Mammoth versus Penguins, on Dec. 14, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Mammoth vs Penguins Moneyline

The Mammoth vs Penguins moneyline has Utah as a -142 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +118 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!