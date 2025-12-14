FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Mammoth vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 14

Mammoth vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 14

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Utah Mammoth and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mammoth vs Penguins Game Info

  • Utah Mammoth (15-15-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-8-8)
  • Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Mammoth (-142)Penguins (+118)6.5Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Penguins win (63.4%)

Mammoth vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Mammoth are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Mammoth are +168 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are -210.

Mammoth vs Penguins Over/Under

  • Mammoth versus Penguins, on Dec. 14, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Mammoth vs Penguins Moneyline

  • The Mammoth vs Penguins moneyline has Utah as a -142 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +118 underdog at home.

