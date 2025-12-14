NHL
Sabres vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 14
The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Seattle Kraken.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sabres vs Kraken Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (13-14-4) vs. Seattle Kraken (12-11-6)
- Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-128)
|Kraken (+106)
|5.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kraken win (53.6%)
Sabres vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals (+190 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -240.
Sabres vs Kraken Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Sabres-Kraken on Dec. 14, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Sabres vs Kraken Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Sabres vs. Kraken reveal Buffalo as the favorite (-128) and Seattle as the underdog (+106) despite being the home team.