Sabres vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 14

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Seattle Kraken.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sabres vs Kraken Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (13-14-4) vs. Seattle Kraken (12-11-6)

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Sunday, December 14, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-128) Kraken (+106) 5.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kraken win (53.6%)

Sabres vs Kraken Puck Line

The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals (+190 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -240.

Sabres vs Kraken Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Sabres-Kraken on Dec. 14, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Sabres vs Kraken Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Sabres vs. Kraken reveal Buffalo as the favorite (-128) and Seattle as the underdog (+106) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!