NHL

Sabres vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Sabres vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 14

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Seattle Kraken.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sabres vs Kraken Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (13-14-4) vs. Seattle Kraken (12-11-6)
  • Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-128)Kraken (+106)5.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Kraken win (53.6%)

Sabres vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals (+190 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -240.

Sabres vs Kraken Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Sabres-Kraken on Dec. 14, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Sabres vs Kraken Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Sabres vs. Kraken reveal Buffalo as the favorite (-128) and Seattle as the underdog (+106) despite being the home team.

