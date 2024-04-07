Warriors vs. Jazz NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 7

Warriors vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and KJZZ

The Utah Jazz (29-48) will look to break an 11-game losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (42-35) on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at Chase Center as big, 12.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and KJZZ. The matchup has an over/under of 226 points.

Warriors vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -12.5 -106 -114 226 -108 -112 -800 +560

Warriors vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction:

Warriors vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Warriors have registered a 41-34-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Jazz's 77 games this season, they have 38 wins against the spread.

Warriors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 38 times this season.

Jazz games this season have gone over the total in 42 of 77 opportunities (54.5%).

Golden State has a worse record against the spread in home games (15-21-2) than it does in away games (26-13-0).

The Warriors have gone over the total more often at home, hitting the over in 22 of 38 home matchups (57.9%). In road games, they have hit the over in 16 of 39 games (41%).

Utah has performed better against the spread at home (23-16-0) than on the road (15-23-0) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Jazz games have finished over less frequently at home (21 of 39, 53.8%) than on the road (21 of 38, 55.3%).

Warriors Leaders

Klay Thompson's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 38.3% from downtown, with an average of 3.4 made 3-pointers (third in league).

Jonathan Kuminga's numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 4.8 boards and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the floor.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 12.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Draymond Green averages 8.8 points, 7.3 boards and 5.9 assists, shooting 49.6% from the floor.

Jazz Leaders

Collin Sexton averages 18.7 points, 2.6 boards and 4.9 assists. He is also sinking 48.9% of his shots from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

Keyonte George averages 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He is also sinking 38.4% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

The Jazz are getting 9.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Talen Horton-Tucker.

The Jazz are receiving 7.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Taylor Hendricks.

Omer Yurtseven averages 3.9 points, 3.6 boards and 0.5 assists. He is sinking 55.3% of his shots from the field.

