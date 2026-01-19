Warriors vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 19

Warriors vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, January 19, 2026

Monday, January 19, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: FDSSUN and NBCS-BA

The Golden State Warriors (24-19) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (22-20) on Monday, January 19, 2026 at Chase Center as 6.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 10 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and NBCS-BA. The matchup's over/under is 237.5.

Warriors vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -6.5 237.5 -240 +198

Warriors vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (63.6%)

Warriors vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Warriors are 20-22-1 against the spread this season.

In the Heat's 42 games this year, they have 24 wins against the spread.

This season, 24 of the Warriors' games have gone over the point total out of 42 chances.

Heat games this year have gone over the point total 21 times in 42 opportunities (50%).

At home, Golden State sports a better record against the spread (12-9-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (8-13-0).

When playing at home, the Warriors go over the total 54.5% of the time (12 of 22 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, going over the total in 57.1% of games (12 of 21).

This season, Miami is 13-9-0 at home against the spread (.591 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-8-1 ATS (.550).

Looking at the over/under, Heat games have finished over 50% of the time this season, both at home (11 of 22) and away (10 of 20).

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler III is averaging 20.1 points, 5.6 boards and 4.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Stephen Curry averages 27.6 points, 3.8 boards and 4.9 assists.

Brandin Podziemski's numbers on the season are 12 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 5.8 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the field and 34.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Moses Moody's numbers on the season are 10.6 points, 3 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 42.1% from the field and 39.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Heat Leaders

Norman Powell is averaging 23.8 points, 3.8 boards and 2.7 assists for the Heat.

Per game, Bam Adebayo provides the Heat 17.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Heat are getting 11.5 points, 9.9 boards and 0.5 assists per game from Kel'el Ware.

The Heat receive 15.8 points per game from Andrew Wiggins, plus 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

The Heat get 15.9 points per game from Jaime Jaquez Jr., plus 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.