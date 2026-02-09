Warriors vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 9

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Monday, February 9, 2026

Monday, February 9, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

The Golden State Warriors (28-25) are 7-point favorites as they attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (20-31) on Monday, February 9, 2026 at Chase Center. The game airs at 10 p.m. ET on NBCS-BA and FDSSE. The point total for the matchup is 226.5.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -7 226.5 -290 +235

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (71.1%)

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread 24 times in 53 games with a set spread.

In the Grizzlies' 51 games this year, they have 22 wins against the spread.

Warriors games have gone over the total 29 times out of 51 chances this season.

The Grizzlies have eclipsed the over/under 47.1% of the time this season (24 of 51 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Golden State has played better when playing at home, covering 13 times in 26 home games, and 11 times in 27 road games.

In home games, the Warriors go over the total 57.7% of the time (15 of 26 games). They've hit the over in 51.9% of away games (14 of 27 contests).

This season, Memphis is 11-15-0 at home against the spread (.423 winning percentage). Away, it is 11-13-1 ATS (.440).

Looking at the over/under, Grizzlies games have finished over 14 of 26 times at home (53.8%), and 10 of 25 away (40%).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 27.2 points, 3.5 boards and 4.8 assists.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 11.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Draymond Green averages 8.3 points, 5.6 boards and 5.2 assists, shooting 41% from the floor and 32% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Moses Moody is averaging 11.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Quinten Post is averaging 7.7 points, 3.9 boards and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Grizzlies Leaders

Santi Aldama averages 14 points for the Grizzlies, plus 6.7 boards and 2.9 assists.

Per game, Cam Spencer gives the Grizzlies 12 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Jaylen Wells gives the Grizzlies 12 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 2.5 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. He is making 41.2% of his shots from the field and 31.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

The Grizzlies receive 6.9 points per game from Walter Clayton, plus 2 boards and 3.3 assists.

