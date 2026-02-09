Timberwolves vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 9

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info

The Minnesota Timberwolves (32-22) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (26-28) as 6.5-point favorites on Monday, February 9, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSN. The matchup's over/under is set at 237.5.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -6.5 237.5 -240 +198

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (71.1%)

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have compiled a 24-30-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hawks have 26 wins against the spread in 54 games this season.

This season, 26 of the Timberwolves' games have gone over the point total.

The Hawks have gone over the point total 51.9% of the time this year (28 of 54 games with a set point total).

In home games, Minnesota has a worse record against the spread (11-16-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (13-14-0).

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (29.6%) than away games (66.7%).

Atlanta has been better against the spread away (17-12-0) than at home (9-16-0) this season.

Hawks games have finished above the over/under less often at home (11 times out of 25) than away (17 of 29) this season.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 22.1 points, 5.4 assists and 6.9 rebounds.

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 29.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 made 3-pointers (sixth in league).

Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.7 points, 1.7 assists and 11.3 boards.

Naz Reid averages 14.4 points, 6.4 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 47% from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made treys per game.

Donte DiVincenzo averages 13 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists, shooting 41.4% from the field and 38.7% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 23.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game. He is also draining 50.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker averages 20.2 points, 3.5 boards and 3.7 assists. He is also making 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 3.1 treys per game.

Per game, Dyson Daniels gets the Hawks 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists, plus 1.9 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 16.3 points, 7.9 boards and 3.3 assists. He is draining 48.3% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

CJ McCollum averages 18.4 points, 3.4 boards and 3.5 assists. He is draining 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.

