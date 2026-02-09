Pelicans vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 9

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, February 9, 2026

Monday, February 9, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (12-42) are underdogs (by 6 points) to break a 13-game road losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (14-40) on Monday, February 9, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup has a point total of 232.5.

Pelicans vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -6 232.5 -240 +198

Pelicans vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pelicans win (61.3%)

Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Pelicans are 29-24-1 against the spread this season.

The Kings have played 54 games, with 20 wins against the spread.

This season, Pelicans games have hit the over 27 times.

The Kings have gone over the point total 48.1% of the time this year (26 of 54 games with a set point total).

At home, New Orleans sports a better record against the spread (16-11-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (13-13-1).

The Pelicans have gone over the total in 15 of 27 home games (55.6%), compared to 12 of 27 road games (44.4%).

Sacramento has been better against the spread at home (11-16-1) than away (9-16-1) this year.

Kings games have gone above the over/under more often at home (14 times out of 28) than away (12 of 26) this season.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III is averaging 22.2 points, 5.8 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (seventh in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Derik Queen averages 12.3 points, 7.3 boards and 4.3 assists.

Saddiq Bey's numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 5.8 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 34.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Zion Williamson averages 21.6 points, 6.2 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 58.1% from the floor.

Jeremiah Fears is averaging 13.1 points, 3.6 boards and 3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kings Leaders

DeMar DeRozan averages 18.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He is also draining 50.1% of his shots from the field.

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest. He is draining 43.1% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

The Kings are getting 9.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Maxime Raynaud.

Precious Achiuwa averages 7.2 points, 5.5 boards and 1.2 assists. He is sinking 49.8% of his shots from the field.

The Kings get 15.8 points per game from Domantas Sabonis, plus 11.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

