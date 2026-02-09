Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 9

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Monday, February 9, 2026

Monday, February 9, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: FDSOH and ALT

The Cleveland Cavaliers (32-21) are just 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Denver Nuggets (34-19) on Monday, February 9, 2026 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs at 9 p.m. ET on FDSOH and ALT. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5.

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -1.5 234.5 -112 -104

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (55.8%)

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 22-31-0 against the spread this season.

In the Nuggets' 53 games this season, they have 31 wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total 25 times this season.

Nuggets games this year have gone over the total in 34 of 53 opportunities (64.2%).

Cleveland sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (10-18-0) than it does in road games (12-13-0).

The Cavaliers have eclipsed the over/under in 11 of 28 home games (39.3%). They've done better in away games, eclipsing the total in 14 of 25 matchups (56%).

Against the spread, Denver has had better results away (19-10-0) than at home (12-12-0).

In terms of the over/under, Nuggets games have finished over less frequently at home (15 of 24, 62.5%) than away (19 of 29, 65.5%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 28.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the field and 37.9% from downtown, with an average of 3.7 made treys (second in league).

James Harden averages 25.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists.

Jarrett Allen averages 14.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2 assists.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 14 points, 2.4 assists and 5.5 boards.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 12.6 points, 5.3 assists and 3 rebounds.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 28.9 points, 12.2 rebounds and 10.7 assists. He is also draining 59.4% of his shots from the floor (ninth in league) and 42.5% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

The Nuggets are receiving 26 points, 4.3 boards and 7.5 assists per game from Jamal Murray.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers on the season are 14 points, 2.7 boards and 1.4 assists per game. He is sinking 44.8% of his shots from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 treys.

Bruce Brown averages 7.6 points, 4 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is draining 46.7% of his shots from the floor.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is sinking 57.8% of his shots from the field.

