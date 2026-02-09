Heat vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 9

Heat vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, February 9, 2026

Monday, February 9, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN, KJZZ, and Jazz+

The Utah Jazz (16-37) are 9-point underdogs against the Miami Heat (28-26) at Kaseya Center on Monday, February 9, 2026. The game tips at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSUN, KJZZ, and Jazz+. The point total for the matchup is set at 244.5.

Heat vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -9 244.5 -340 +275

Heat vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (73.1%)

Heat vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Heat have compiled a 31-22-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Jazz's 53 games this year, they have 29 wins against the spread.

Heat games have gone over the total 28 times out of 53 chances this season.

Jazz games this season have eclipsed the over/under 60.4% of the time (32 out of 53 games with a set point total).

Miami owns a worse record against the spread at home (14-12-0) than it does in road games (17-10-1).

At home, the Heat eclipse the total 53.8% of the time (14 of 26 games). They've hit the over in 50% of away games (14 of 28 contests).

Against the spread, Utah has been better at home (15-12-0) than away (14-12-0).

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have finished over 19 of 27 times at home (70.4%), and 13 of 26 away (50%).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 18.2 points, 9.8 boards and 2.7 assists.

Norman Powell averages 23 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 15.7 points, 2.8 assists and 5 rebounds.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting 51.1% from the field.

Kel'el Ware's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 9.2 boards and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 53.4% from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, Lauri Markkanen provides the Jazz 27.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He is making 47.6% of his shots from the field and 36% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

The Jazz are receiving 11 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Jusuf Nurkic.

Kyle Filipowski averages 9.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2 assists. He is sinking 48.4% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Isaiah Collier gets the Jazz 10.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

