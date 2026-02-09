Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 9

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, February 9, 2026

Monday, February 9, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP and NBCS-PH

The Portland Trail Blazers (25-28) will look to Deni Avdija (13th in the league scoring 25.5 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Tyrese Maxey (sixth in the NBA with 28.8 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (30-22) on Monday, February 9, 2026 at Moda Center. The Trail Blazers are 3-point home underdogs in the game, which begins at 10 p.m. ET on KUNP and NBCS-PH. The over/under for the matchup is 230.5.

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -3 230.5 -146 +124

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (50.8%)

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers are 28-23-1 against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have played 53 games, with 28 wins against the spread.

This season, 26 of the 76ers' games have gone over the point total out of 53 chances.

Trail Blazers games this year have gone over the point total 27 times in 53 opportunities (50.9%).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has played worse at home, covering 12 times in 28 home games, and 16 times in 24 road games.

In home games, the 76ers eclipse the over/under 53.6% of the time (15 of 28 games). They've hit the over in 45.8% of games on the road (11 of 24 contests).

Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .571 (16-12-0). Away, it is .480 (12-13-0).

Trail Blazers games have gone above the over/under 60.7% of the time at home (17 of 28), and 40% of the time on the road (10 of 25).

76ers Leaders

Maxey is averaging 28.8 points, 4.2 boards and 6.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (third in league) and 0.8 blocked shots.

VJ Edgecombe averages 15 points, 5.4 boards and 4.2 assists.

Joel Embiid's numbers on the season are 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 49.4% from the floor and 32% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Quentin Grimes' numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Dominick Barlow is averaging 8.4 points, 5 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Avdija averages 25.5 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 7.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Donovan Clingan's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 11.5 boards and 2 assists per contest. He is sinking 52.2% of his shots from the floor.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 21.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Shaedon Sharpe.

Per game, Toumani Camara gives the Trail Blazers 12.8 points, 5.3 boards and 2.6 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

The Trail Blazers get 19.1 points per game from Jerami Grant, plus 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

