Warriors vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 20

Warriors vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Monday, January 20, 2025 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Golden State Warriors (21-20) are 7-point underdogs against the Boston Celtics (29-13) at Chase Center on Monday, January 20, 2025. The game begins at 5:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The point total in the matchup is set at 224.

Warriors vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -7 224 -295 +240

Warriors vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (55.1%)

Warriors vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are 17-24-1 against the spread this season.

The Warriors are 19-21-1 against the spread this year.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 18 times out of 41 chances this season.

Warriors games this year have gone over the total in 18 of 41 opportunities (43.9%).

In home games, Boston sports a worse record against the spread (8-15-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (9-9-1).

The Celtics have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (56.5%) than road games (26.3%).

Against the spread, Golden State has had better results away (10-9-1) than at home (9-12-0).

Looking at the over/under, Warriors games have finished over 11 of 21 times at home (52.4%), and seven of 20 away (35%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 27.7 points, 9.3 boards and 5.4 assists.

Jaylen Brown averages 23.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 44.9% from the field and 32% from downtown, with 2 made treys per game.

Derrick White averages 16.2 points, 4.4 boards and 4.1 assists, shooting 43.5% from the field and 36.9% from downtown, with 3.3 made treys per game.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 11.7 points, 4.4 boards and 3.9 assists.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 23 points, 5 boards and 6.2 assists for the Warriors.

The Warriors get 15.3 points per game from Dennis Schroder, plus 2.6 boards and 5.7 assists.

Andrew Wiggins' numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 4.5 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.6% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 treys.

Per game, Draymond Green provides the Warriors 8.4 points, 6 boards and 5.4 assists, plus 1 steal and 1.1 blocks.

Per game, Trayce Jackson-Davis gives the Warriors 8.5 points, 6.5 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.

