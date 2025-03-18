Warriors vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18

Warriors vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Tuesday, March 18, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSWI

The Golden State Warriors (39-28) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to build on a seven-game winning streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (38-29) on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10 p.m. ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSWI. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5 points.

Warriors vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -3.5 232.5 -152 +128

Warriors vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (55.8%)

Warriors vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Warriors are 34-31-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Bucks are 31-35-1 this year.

Warriors games have gone over the total 34 times this season.

Bucks games this year have hit the over 35 times in 67 opportunities (52.2%).

When playing at home, Golden State has a worse record against the spread (16-17-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (18-14-1).

The Warriors have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (52.9%) than road tilts (48.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Milwaukee has a better winning percentage at home (.556, 20-15-1 record) than away (.355, 11-20-0).

Bucks games have gone above the over/under 52.8% of the time at home (19 of 36), and 51.6% of the time away (16 of 31).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 24.3 points, 6.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Draymond Green is averaging 9.2 points, 5.8 assists and 6.1 boards.

Jimmy Butler averages 16.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting 50.2% from the field.

Buddy Hield averages 11.4 points, 3.2 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 10.1 points, 4.9 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 30.4 points, 12.1 boards and 6 assists. He is also draining 60.3% of his shots from the field (eighth in league).

The Bucks receive 25.1 points per game from Damian Lillard, plus 4.7 boards and 7.1 assists.

Brook Lopez averages 12.5 points, 5 boards and 1.7 assists. He is sinking 49.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per game.

Kyle Kuzma averages 14.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is making 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 28.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Kevin Porter Jr. averages 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He is draining 43.8% of his shots from the field.

