Mavericks vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 5

Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026

Thursday, February 5, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA and KENS

The Dallas Mavericks (19-31) are underdogs (+6.5) as they attempt to end a five-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (34-16) at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs on KFAA and KENS. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -6.5 224.5 -255 +210

Mavericks vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (57.1%)

Mavericks vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have compiled a 24-22-4 record against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have played 50 games, with 22 wins against the spread.

This season, 18 of the Spurs' games have gone over the point total.

Mavericks games this season have eclipsed the over/under 23 times in 50 opportunities (46%).

San Antonio has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 11 times in 24 games at home, and it has covered 13 times in 26 games on the road.

The Spurs have hit the over on the over/under in nine of 24 home games (37.5%), compared to nine of 26 road games (34.6%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Dallas has a better winning percentage at home (.517, 15-13-1 record) than away (.333, 7-14-0).

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under more often at home (14 times out of 29) than away (nine of 21) this season.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24 points, 11.1 boards and 2.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (first in league).

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 19.7 points, 4 boards and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the field and 34.9% from downtown, with an average of 2 made treys.

Stephon Castle averages 16.5 points, 5 boards and 7 assists.

Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 6 boards and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 55.1% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Julian Champagnie averages 11.5 points, 6.1 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.5% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mavericks Leaders

Per game, Cooper Flagg gets the Mavericks 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, Naji Marshall gives the Mavericks 14.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

The Mavericks are getting 13.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Max Christie.

The Mavericks get 12.6 points per game from Brandon Williams, plus 2.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Per game, Klay Thompson provides the Mavericks 11.6 points, 2.5 boards and 1.4 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

