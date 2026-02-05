Raptors vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 5

Raptors vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026

Thursday, February 5, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and SportsNet

The Toronto Raptors (30-22) take on the Chicago Bulls (24-27) as 8.5-point favorites on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video and SportsNet. The matchup's over/under is 225.5.

Raptors vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -8.5 225.5 -330 +265

Raptors vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Raptors win (64.6%)

Raptors vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Raptors have put together a 25-27-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulls have played 51 games, with 24 wins against the spread.

This season, Raptors games have hit the over 21 times out of 51 chances.

Bulls games this year have eclipsed the over/under 24 times in 51 opportunities (47.1%).

Against the spread, Toronto has played worse at home, covering nine times in 26 home games, and 16 times in 26 road games.

The Raptors have gone over the over/under in 11 of 26 home games (42.3%), compared to 10 of 26 road games (38.5%).

Chicago has been better against the spread at home (13-12-1) than away (11-14-0) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Bulls games have finished over less often at home (11 of 26, 42.3%) than away (13 of 25, 52%).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.4 points, 8.4 boards and 5.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (ninth in NBA).

Brandon Ingram averages 21.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Immanuel Quickley's numbers on the season are 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the field and 37.9% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Sandro Mamukelashvili is averaging 11.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2 assists.

Jamal Shead is averaging 7 points, 5.4 assists and 1.9 boards.

Bulls Leaders

Per game, Matas Buzelis provides the Bulls 14.9 points, 5.3 boards and 2 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks (ninth in NBA).

The Bulls get 15 points per game from Ayo Dosunmu, plus 3 boards and 3.6 assists.

The Bulls are receiving 14.2 points, 2.4 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Anfernee Simons.

Tre Jones averages 12.4 points, 3 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He is sinking 55% of his shots from the floor.

The Bulls get 14.2 points per game from Collin Sexton, plus 1.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.