Super Bowl Squares Printable Template for Seahawks vs. Patriots

As the excitement of the big game approaches, so does the tradition of playing Super Bowl Squares. The game is an easy way to add an extra layer of anticipation for everyone involved -- regardless of their football knowledge.

This guide will be your go-to resource for understanding the ins and outs of Super Bowl Squares. We'll walk you through the game's rules, how the grid works, and how to win so you can elevate your watch party.

Printable Super Bowl Squares Template

The purpose of the game is for participants to root for a specific score outcome rather than simply picking the winner. The first, and most important, step is to print out a squares sheet to stay organized.

Click here to download FanDuel's Super Bowl LX Squares Printable Template.

How to Play Super Bowl Squares

The game is played using a 10x10 grid consisting of 100 squares. One team should be listed on the horizontal axis and the other should be listed on the vertical axis.

Participants pick specific square(s). Once a participant selects a square, their name is written inside it. Once all (or most) of the squares are filled, the pool organizer assigns numbers 0 through 9 across the top and side of the grid. The organizer shares the sheet with all players so everyone knows their winning numbers.

Super Bowl Squares Rules

At the end of each quarter, the organizer will pull the last digit of each team's score. Those numbers should then be plotted on the sheet to determine the winner of the quarter.

This method is applied after every quarter. Therefore, there will be four total winners at the end of the football game if all boxes were filled -- with the final score numbers being the top winner.

