Wan'Dale Robinson Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

Wan'Dale Robinson and the New York Giants will meet the Indianapolis Colts and their 23rd-ranked pass defense (225.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thinking about Robinson for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Colts? We've got stats and information for you below.

Thinking about playing Robinson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Robinson vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.5

5.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 43.71

43.71 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Robinson has put up 72.3 fantasy points in 2024 (4.8 per game), which ranks him 59th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 183 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games Robinson has been targeted 32 times, with 15 receptions for 138 yards and zero TDs. He has put up 13.8 fantasy points (4.6 per game) during that period.

Robinson has compiled 19.1 total fantasy points (3.8 per game) in his last five games, grabbing 22 balls (on 39 targets) for 191 yards and zero touchdowns.

The high point of Robinson's fantasy campaign was a Week 5 outburst versus the Seattle Seahawks, a game when he went off for four rushing yards on one carry (for 10.0 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught six balls (on nine targets) for 36 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Wan'Dale Robinson disappointed his fantasy managers against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13, when he managed only 0.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed over 300 yards passing to three players this year.

The Colts have given up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

Indianapolis has allowed seven players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Colts have given up three or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have allowed 21 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Indianapolis has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Colts have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

Indianapolis has allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

A total of Four players have run for more than one TD versus the Colts this year.

Want more data and analysis on Wan'Dale Robinson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.