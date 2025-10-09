Wake Forest vs Oregon State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face the Oregon State Beavers in college football action on Saturday.

Wake Forest vs Oregon State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Wake Forest: (-146) | Oregon State: (+124)

Wake Forest: (-146) | Oregon State: (+124) Spread: Wake Forest: -2.5 (-120) | Oregon State: +2.5 (-102)

Wake Forest: -2.5 (-120) | Oregon State: +2.5 (-102) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Wake Forest vs Oregon State Betting Trends

Wake Forest has three wins in five games against the spread this year.

As a 2.5-point or greater favorite, Wake Forest has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

This year, three of Wake Forest's five games have gone over the point total.

Oregon State owns two wins against the spread this year.

As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, Oregon State has two wins ATS (2-1).

Oregon State has played two games (out of six) which finished over the total this season.

Wake Forest vs Oregon State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Demon Deacons win (61.8%)

Wake Forest vs Oregon State Point Spread

Wake Forest is a 2.5-point favorite against Oregon State. Wake Forest is -120 to cover the spread, and Oregon State is -102.

Wake Forest vs Oregon State Over/Under

A combined point total of 51.5 has been set for Wake Forest-Oregon State on Oct. 11, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Wake Forest vs Oregon State Moneyline

Wake Forest is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Oregon State is a +124 underdog.

Wake Forest vs. Oregon State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Wake Forest 27.0 90 21.2 44 53.9 5 Oregon State 18.3 110 35.0 134 52.5 6

Wake Forest vs. Oregon State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW

The CW Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Stadium: Reser Stadium

