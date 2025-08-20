2025 Wake Forest Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

A tilt against Kennesaw State on Aug. 29 is how the Wake Forest Demon Deacons' 2025 campaign is slated to commence. As for the remainder of the Demon Deacons' upcoming college football schedule, check it out below.

Wake Forest 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Kennesaw State Aug. 29 - Demon Deacons (-17.5) 51.5 2 Western Carolina Sept. 6 - - - 3 North Carolina State Sept. 11 - - - 5 Georgia Tech Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ Virginia Tech Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Oregon State Oct. 11 - - - 9 SMU Oct. 25 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Wake Forest 2025 Schedule Insights

In terms of toughness, using opponents' combined win total last season, Wake Forest will be playing the 80th-ranked schedule this year.

In terms of toughness, based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last season, Wake Forest will be playing the 68th-ranked conference schedule this year.

The Demon Deacons will see six teams on their schedule this year that made a bowl game in 2024.

Wake Forest has eight games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule includes three teams that put up nine or more victories and two squads with three or fewer wins last season.

Wake Forest Betting Insights (2024)

Wake Forest compiled a 3-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Demon Deacons games went over the point total five out of 12 times last season.

Wake Forest won 50% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (2-2).

