Virginia vs Washington State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Virginia Cavaliers are playing the Washington State Cougars.

Virginia vs Washington State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Virginia: (-952) | Washington State: (+640)

Virginia: (-952) | Washington State: (+640) Spread: Virginia: -17.5 (-110) | Washington State: +17.5 (-110)

Virginia: -17.5 (-110) | Washington State: +17.5 (-110) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Virginia vs Washington State Betting Trends

Virginia has beaten the spread five times in six games.

Virginia is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This season, five of Virginia's six games have gone over the point total.

Washington State's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-3-0.

Washington State has won once ATS (1-1) as a 17.5-point underdog or more this season.

Washington State has played six games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.

Virginia vs Washington State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (79.3%)

Virginia vs Washington State Point Spread

Virginia is a 17.5-point favorite against Washington State. Virginia is -110 to cover the spread, and Washington State is -110.

Virginia vs Washington State Over/Under

A total of 56.5 points has been set for the Virginia-Washington State matchup on Oct. 18, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Virginia vs Washington State Moneyline

Washington State is a +640 underdog on the moneyline, while Virginia is a -952 favorite.

Virginia vs. Washington State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Virginia 43.0 8 23.8 64 55.0 6 Washington State 20.7 115 28.0 94 52.3 6

Virginia vs. Washington State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW

The CW Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Stadium: Scott Stadium

