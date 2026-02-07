Virginia vs Syracuse College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7

The Virginia Cavaliers (19-3, 8-2 ACC) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Syracuse Orange (13-10, 4-6 ACC) on February 7, 2026 at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia vs. Syracuse Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 7, 2026

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Virginia vs. Syracuse Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Virginia win (87.7%)

Virginia is a 13.5-point favorite over Syracuse on Saturday and the total is set at 147.5 points. Below are some betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the matchup.

Virginia vs. Syracuse: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Virginia has compiled a 13-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Syracuse is 11-12-0 ATS this season.

Virginia covers the spread when it is a 13.5-point favorite or more 54.5% of the time. That's less often than Syracuse covers as an underdog of 13.5 or more (100%).

The Cavaliers have done a better job covering the spread at home (7-5-0) than they have in road tilts (4-3-0).

The Orange's winning percentage against the spread at home is .429 (6-8-0). Away, it is .600 (3-2-0).

Virginia has covered the spread six times in 10 conference games.

Syracuse has five wins against the spread in 10 ACC games this year.

Virginia vs. Syracuse: Moneyline Betting Stats

Virginia has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 17 games this year and has walked away with the win 14 times (82.4%) in those games.

The Cavaliers have yet to lose in nine games when named as moneyline favorite of -1250 or better.

Syracuse has compiled a 2-7 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 22.2% of those games).

The Orange have played as a moneyline underdog of +760 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Virginia has an implied victory probability of 92.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Virginia vs. Syracuse Head-to-Head Comparison

Virginia averages 83.3 points per game (47th in college basketball) while giving up 68.3 per outing (52nd in college basketball). It has a +330 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 15 points per game.

Thijs De Ridder ranks 169th in college basketball with a team-high 16.7 points per game.

Syracuse's +118 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.8 points per game (194th in college basketball) while allowing 70.7 per outing (95th in college basketball).

JJ Starling's 12 points per game paces Syracuse and ranks 703rd in the country.

The Cavaliers come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 8.9 boards. They are grabbing 37.9 rebounds per game (15th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29 per contest.

De Ridder tops the Cavaliers with 6.6 rebounds per game (201st in college basketball play).

The Orange are 217th in the country at 31.7 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 fewer than the 33.1 their opponents average.

William Kyle III averages 7.4 rebounds per game (113th in college basketball) to lead the Orange.

Virginia averages 105.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (33rd in college basketball), and allows 86.5 points per 100 possessions (31st in college basketball).

The Orange rank 194th in college basketball averaging 97 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 86th, allowing 90.5 points per 100 possessions.

