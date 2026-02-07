Louisville vs Wake Forest College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-11, 2-7 ACC) will host the Louisville Cardinals (16-6, 6-4 ACC) after losing three straight home games.

Louisville vs. Wake Forest Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Saturday, February 7, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Louisville vs. Wake Forest Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisville win (73.3%)

Before you bet on Saturday's Louisville-Wake Forest spread (Louisville -8.5) or total (159.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Louisville vs. Wake Forest: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville is 12-10-0 ATS this season.

Wake Forest has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

As an 8.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Louisville is 9-5 against the spread compared to the 3-2 ATS record Wake Forest racks up as an 8.5-point underdog.

The Cardinals have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (8-6-0) than they have in road games (2-4-0).

The Demon Deacons have performed better against the spread at home (3-10-0) than away (1-4-0) this year.

Louisville's record against the spread in conference games is 4-6-0.

Wake Forest has posted one ACC win against the spread this year.

Louisville vs. Wake Forest: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville has won in 10, or 76.9%, of the 13 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Cardinals have a mark of 6-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -429 or better on the moneyline.

Wake Forest has a 1-9 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 10% of those games).

The Demon Deacons have played in five games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +330 or longer without earning a win.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Louisville has a 81.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Louisville vs. Wake Forest Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Louisville was the 65th-ranked team in the nation (78.5 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 89th (69.5 points conceded per game).

Louisville was 47th in the country in rebounds per game (34.6) and 114th in rebounds allowed (30.2) last season.

With 13.9 assists per game last season, Louisville was 148th in the country.

At 10.9 turnovers committed per game and 12.2 turnovers forced last season, Louisville was 150th and 93rd in the country, respectively.

Last season Wake Forest posted 70.2 points per game (275th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 68.0 points per contest (56th-ranked).

Last year Wake Forest pulled down 30.3 rebounds per game (282nd-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 31.8 rebounds per contest (217th-ranked).

Wake Forest delivered 11.3 dimes per game, which ranked them 330th in college basketball.

Wake Forest committed 10.8 turnovers per game (143rd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 12.8 turnovers per contest (58th-ranked).

