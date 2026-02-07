Arkansas vs Mississippi State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-11, 3-6 SEC) will host the Arkansas Razorbacks (16-6, 6-3 SEC) after losing three home games in a row.

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Saturday, February 7, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arkansas win (74.3%)

Before placing a bet on Saturday's Arkansas-Mississippi State spread (Arkansas -6.5) or total (162.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas has covered 14 times in 22 chances against the spread this season.

Mississippi State has compiled an 8-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Mississippi State is 3-3 against the spread compared to the 7-4 ATS record Arkansas puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

The Razorbacks have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered nine times in 13 opportunities at home, and they've covered two times in five opportunities in road games.

Against the spread, the Bulldogs have had better results away (4-2-0) than at home (3-8-0).

Arkansas has five wins against the spread in nine conference games this year.

Mississippi State has covered the spread four times in nine SEC games.

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas has come away with 12 wins in the 13 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Razorbacks have won eight of nine games when listed as at least -280 or better on the moneyline.

Mississippi State has won two of the eight games it was the moneyline underdog this season (25%).

The Bulldogs have gone 2-4 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +225 or longer (33.3%).

Arkansas has an implied victory probability of 73.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Arkansas was the 95th-ranked squad in the country (76.8 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 156th (71.4 points conceded per game).

Arkansas collected 32.4 rebounds per game and conceded 32.3 boards last season, ranking 156th and 257th, respectively, in the country.

Arkansas was 124th in the nation in assists (14.2 per game) last season.

In terms of turnovers, Arkansas was 201st in the nation in committing them (11.3 per game) last year. It was 146th in forcing them (11.6 per game).

With 79.5 points per game on offense, Mississippi State was 47th in the country last year. At the other end of the court, it gave up 74.2 points per contest, which ranked 245th in college basketball.

Mississippi State pulled down 35.2 rebounds per game (28th-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 32.8 rebounds per contest (283rd-ranked).

Mississippi State averaged 15.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 69th in the country.

Mississippi State ranked 98th in the nation with 10.3 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 67th with 12.6 forced turnovers per game.

