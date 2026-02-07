Nebraska vs Rutgers College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-14, 2-10 Big Ten) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-2, 9-2 Big Ten) on February 7, 2026 at Jersey Mike's Arena. The matchup airs on BTN.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Nebraska vs. Rutgers Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Arena: Jersey Mike's Arena

Nebraska vs. Rutgers Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nebraska win (90.1%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Nebraska (-12.5) versus Rutgers on Saturday. The over/under has been set at 141.5 points for this game.

Nebraska vs. Rutgers: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Nebraska has covered 13 times in 22 chances against the spread this season.

Rutgers has won 10 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 13 times.

As a 12.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Rutgers is 4-6 against the spread compared to the 2-5 ATS record Nebraska racks up as a 12.5-point favorite.

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered five times in 13 games when playing at home, and they've covered six times in six games when playing on the road.

The Scarlet Knights' winning percentage against the spread at home is .385 (5-8-0). On the road, it is .429 (3-4-0).

Nebraska has eight wins against the spread in 11 conference games this year.

Rutgers is 7-5-0 against the spread in Big Ten games this season.

Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Moneyline Betting Stats

Nebraska has been named as the moneyline favorite 14 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Cornhuskers have been a -1000 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every game.

Rutgers has won 18.8% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-13).

The Scarlet Knights have played in nine games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +640 or longer without winning.

Nebraska has an implied victory probability of 90.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Nebraska vs. Rutgers Head-to-Head Comparison

Nebraska has a +307 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14 points per game. It is putting up 80 points per game to rank 102nd in college basketball and is allowing 66 per outing to rank 21st in college basketball.

Pryce Sandfort's 17.2 points per game lead Nebraska and are 135th in the nation.

Rutgers puts up 70.2 points per game (314th in college basketball) while allowing 76.3 per contest (248th in college basketball). It has a -140 scoring differential and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

Tariq Francis' team-leading 16.5 points per game rank him 183rd in the country.

The Cornhuskers are 131st in college basketball at 33.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.5 more than the 31.7 their opponents average.

Berke Buyuktuncel averages 6.1 rebounds per game (ranking 272nd in college basketball) to lead the Cornhuskers.

The Scarlet Knights rank 236th in the country at 31.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.3 their opponents average.

Emmanuel Ogbole tops the team with 6.5 rebounds per game (214th in college basketball).

Nebraska ranks 37th in college basketball with 105.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 35th in college basketball defensively with 86.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Scarlet Knights score 91.1 points per 100 possessions (320th in college basketball), while allowing 99 points per 100 possessions (297th in college basketball).

