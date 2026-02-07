NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 7

There are several strong matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the Dallas Mavericks squaring off against the San Antonio Spurs.

Ready to dive in the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's dissect them together.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Nets (59.07% win probability)

Nets (59.07% win probability) Spread: Nets (-4.5)

Nets (-4.5) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Nets -184, Wizards +154

Nets -184, Wizards +154 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, MNMT

Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Thunder (70.68% win probability)

Thunder (70.68% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-4.5)

Thunder (-4.5) Total: 215.5

215.5 Moneyline: Thunder -174, Rockets +146

Thunder -174, Rockets +146 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Spurs (81.13% win probability)

Spurs (81.13% win probability) Moneyline: Spurs , Mavericks

Spurs , Mavericks Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, KFAA, FDSSW

Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Magic (75.44% win probability)

Magic (75.44% win probability) Spread: Magic (-8.5)

Magic (-8.5) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Magic -334, Jazz +270

Magic -334, Jazz +270 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, FDSFL

Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Hornets (50.30% win probability)

Hornets (50.30% win probability) Spread: Hornets (-2)

Hornets (-2) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Hornets -132, Hawks +112

Hornets -132, Hawks +112 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, WANF, Peachtree Sports Network

Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (61.94% win probability)

Nuggets (61.94% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-5)

Nuggets (-5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -198, Bulls +166

Nuggets -198, Bulls +166 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, ALT

Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Lakers (51.99% win probability)

Lakers (51.99% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-3.5)

Lakers (-3.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Lakers -154, Warriors +130

Lakers -154, Warriors +130 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Suns (64.81% win probability)

Suns (64.81% win probability) Spread: Suns (-1.5)

Suns (-1.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Suns -122, 76ers +104

Suns -122, 76ers +104 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, AZFamily, Suns+

Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (84.74% win probability)

Cavaliers (84.74% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-11.5)

Cavaliers (-11.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -521, Kings +400

Cavaliers -521, Kings +400 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOH, NBCS-CA

Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (51.28% win probability)

Trail Blazers (51.28% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-8)

Trail Blazers (-8) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -300, Grizzlies +245

Trail Blazers -300, Grizzlies +245 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, FDSSE

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.