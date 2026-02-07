FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Logo
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

There are several strong matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the Dallas Mavericks squaring off against the San Antonio Spurs.

Ready to dive in the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's dissect them together.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards

  • Projected Favorite: Nets (59.07% win probability)
  • Spread: Nets (-4.5)
  • Total: 220.5
  • Moneyline: Nets -184, Wizards +154
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: YES, MNMT

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (70.68% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-4.5)
  • Total: 215.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -174, Rockets +146
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC

San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Projected Favorite: Spurs (81.13% win probability)
  • Moneyline: Spurs , Mavericks
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, KFAA, FDSSW

Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz

  • Projected Favorite: Magic (75.44% win probability)
  • Spread: Magic (-8.5)
  • Total: 236.5
  • Moneyline: Magic -334, Jazz +270
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, FDSFL

Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Projected Favorite: Hornets (50.30% win probability)
  • Spread: Hornets (-2)
  • Total: 231.5
  • Moneyline: Hornets -132, Hawks +112
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, WANF, Peachtree Sports Network

Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (61.94% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-5)
  • Total: 228.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -198, Bulls +166
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CHSN, ALT

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

  • Projected Favorite: Lakers (51.99% win probability)
  • Spread: Lakers (-3.5)
  • Total: 225.5
  • Moneyline: Lakers -154, Warriors +130
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC

Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Projected Favorite: Suns (64.81% win probability)
  • Spread: Suns (-1.5)
  • Total: 221.5
  • Moneyline: Suns -122, 76ers +104
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, AZFamily, Suns+

Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (84.74% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-11.5)
  • Total: 233.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -521, Kings +400
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSOH, NBCS-CA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (51.28% win probability)
  • Spread: Trail Blazers (-8)
  • Total: 233.5
  • Moneyline: Trail Blazers -300, Grizzlies +245
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KUNP, FDSSE

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

