NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 7
There are several strong matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the Dallas Mavericks squaring off against the San Antonio Spurs.
Ready to dive in the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's dissect them together.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Nets (59.07% win probability)
- Spread: Nets (-4.5)
- Total: 220.5
- Moneyline: Nets -184, Wizards +154
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, MNMT
Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (70.68% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-4.5)
- Total: 215.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -174, Rockets +146
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (81.13% win probability)
- Moneyline: Spurs , Mavericks
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, KFAA, FDSSW
Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Magic (75.44% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-8.5)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Magic -334, Jazz +270
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, FDSFL
Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Hornets (50.30% win probability)
- Spread: Hornets (-2)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Hornets -132, Hawks +112
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, WANF, Peachtree Sports Network
Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (61.94% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -198, Bulls +166
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, ALT
Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (51.99% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-3.5)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -154, Warriors +130
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Suns (64.81% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-1.5)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Suns -122, 76ers +104
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, AZFamily, Suns+
Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (84.74% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-11.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -521, Kings +400
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOH, NBCS-CA
Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (51.28% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-8)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -300, Grizzlies +245
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, FDSSE
Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.