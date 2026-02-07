Purdue vs Oregon College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7

The Oregon Ducks (8-14, 1-10 Big Ten) will look to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Purdue Boilermakers (18-4, 8-3 Big Ten) on February 7, 2026 at Mackey Arena.

Purdue vs. Oregon Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Saturday, February 7, 2026 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Oregon Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (94.3%)

Before placing a wager on Saturday's Purdue-Oregon spread (Purdue -19.5) or total (143.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Purdue vs. Oregon: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue is 10-12-0 ATS this season.

Oregon has covered six times in 22 games with a spread this year.

When the spread is set as 19.5 or more this season, Purdue (3-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Oregon (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

When playing at home, the Boilermakers own a worse record against the spread (4-8-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (4-3-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Ducks have a better winning percentage at home (.308, 4-9-0 record) than on the road (.200, 1-4-0).

Purdue has four wins against the spread in 11 conference games this season.

Oregon has two Big Ten wins against the spread this season.

Purdue vs. Oregon: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been the moneyline favorite in 18 games this season and has come away with the win 14 times (77.8%) in those contests.

The Boilermakers have been a -4545 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

Oregon has lost all 11 of the games it has been the moneyline underdog this season.

The Ducks have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +1600 or longer.

Purdue has an implied victory probability of 97.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Purdue vs. Oregon Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue is outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game with a +323 scoring differential overall. It puts up 83.6 points per game (45th in college basketball) and gives up 69 per outing (66th in college basketball).

Braden Smith leads Purdue, scoring 15.3 points per game (257th in the nation).

Oregon has a -55 scoring differential, falling short by 2.5 points per game. It is putting up 72 points per game, 281st in college basketball, and is allowing 74.5 per contest to rank 206th in college basketball.

Kwame Evans Jr.'s team-leading 13.6 points per game rank him 460th in college basketball.

The Boilermakers win the rebound battle by an average of 7.2 boards. They are pulling down 33.9 rebounds per game (98th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.7 per contest.

Trey Kaufman-Renn's 8.4 rebounds per game lead the Boilermakers and rank 54th in college basketball action.

The 32.6 rebounds per game the Ducks accumulate rank 164th in college basketball, 2.1 more than the 30.5 their opponents record.

Evans paces the team with 7.2 rebounds per game (131st in college basketball).

Purdue ranks sixth in college basketball with 110.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 106th in college basketball defensively with 91.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Ducks average 93.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (266th in college basketball), and give up 96.9 points per 100 possessions (254th in college basketball).

