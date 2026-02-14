Purdue vs Iowa College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 14

The Iowa Hawkeyes (18-6, 8-5 Big Ten) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Purdue Boilermakers (20-4, 10-3 Big Ten) on February 14, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. Iowa Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 14, 2026

Saturday, February 14, 2026 Game time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Purdue vs. Iowa Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa win (55.1%)

Read these betting insights and trends before you bet on Saturday's Purdue-Iowa spread (Purdue -2.5) or total (141.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Purdue vs. Iowa: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Iowa has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Iowa is 3-1 against the spread compared to the 9-13 ATS record Purdue racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.

In home games, the Boilermakers own a worse record against the spread (4-9-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (5-3-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Hawkeyes have a lower winning percentage at home (.538, 7-6-0 record) than away (.625, 5-3-0).

Purdue has five wins against the spread in 13 conference games this year.

Iowa has six wins against the spread in 13 Big Ten games this year.

Purdue vs. Iowa: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 19 games this year and has walked away with the win 15 times (78.9%) in those games.

This season, the Boilermakers have come away with a win 15 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 or shorter on the moneyline.

Iowa has won one of the five games it was the moneyline underdog this season (20%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, the Hawkeyes have a record of 1-3 (25%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Purdue has a 60.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Purdue vs. Iowa Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Purdue was 82nd in the nation on offense (77.3 points scored per game) and 126th defensively (70.4 points allowed).

Purdue was 300th in the nation in rebounds per game (29.9) and 28th in rebounds allowed (28.2) last year.

With 15.9 assists per game last season, Purdue was 42nd in the nation.

In terms of turnovers, Purdue was 62nd in college basketball in committing them (9.9 per game) last year. It was 176th in forcing them (11.3 per game).

Although Iowa surrendered 79.7 points per game (16th-worst in college basketball) on defense last year, its offense was excellent, as it ranked 16th-best in college basketball by averaging 82.5 points per game.

Iowa ranked 21st-worst in the nation with 34.4 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, it averaged 29.7 boards per game (310th-ranked in college basketball).

Iowa was one of the top teams in college basketball in terms of assists, as it averaged 18.3 per game (third-best in college basketball).

Iowa averaged 9.5 turnovers per game (35th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 12 turnovers per contest (112th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!