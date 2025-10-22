Virginia vs North Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The Virginia Cavaliers are among the college football teams in action on Saturday, up against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Virginia vs North Carolina Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Virginia: (-420) | North Carolina: (+340)

Virginia: (-420) | North Carolina: (+340) Spread: Virginia: -10.5 (-110) | North Carolina: +10.5 (-110)

Virginia: -10.5 (-110) | North Carolina: +10.5 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Virginia vs North Carolina Betting Trends

Virginia has five wins in seven games against the spread this year.

Virginia owns an ATS record of 3-1 as 10.5-point or greater favorites.

This season, five of Virginia's seven games have hit the over.

North Carolina's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-3-0.

North Carolina is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season.

A pair of North Carolina six games in 2025 have gone over the point total.

Virginia vs North Carolina Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (73.3%)

Virginia vs North Carolina Point Spread

North Carolina is an underdog by 10.5 points versus Virginia. North Carolina is -110 to cover the spread, and Virginia is -110.

Virginia vs North Carolina Over/Under

A combined point total of 51.5 has been set for Virginia-North Carolina on Oct. 25, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Virginia vs North Carolina Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for North Carolina-Virginia, North Carolina is the underdog at +340, and Virginia is -420.

Virginia vs. North Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Virginia 40.0 9 23.3 62 55.2 7 North Carolina 18.7 131 25.0 49 48.8 6

Virginia vs. North Carolina Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Stadium: Kenan Stadium

