Virginia vs North Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025
The Virginia Cavaliers are among the college football teams in action on Saturday, up against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The most important information about today's NCAA football betting odds.
Virginia vs North Carolina Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Virginia: (-420) | North Carolina: (+340)
- Spread: Virginia: -10.5 (-110) | North Carolina: +10.5 (-110)
- Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Virginia vs North Carolina Betting Trends
- Virginia has five wins in seven games against the spread this year.
- Virginia owns an ATS record of 3-1 as 10.5-point or greater favorites.
- This season, five of Virginia's seven games have hit the over.
- North Carolina's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-3-0.
- North Carolina is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season.
- A pair of North Carolina six games in 2025 have gone over the point total.
Virginia vs North Carolina Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cavaliers win (73.3%)
Virginia vs North Carolina Point Spread
North Carolina is an underdog by 10.5 points versus Virginia. North Carolina is -110 to cover the spread, and Virginia is -110.
Virginia vs North Carolina Over/Under
A combined point total of 51.5 has been set for Virginia-North Carolina on Oct. 25, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Virginia vs North Carolina Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for North Carolina-Virginia, North Carolina is the underdog at +340, and Virginia is -420.
Virginia vs. North Carolina Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Virginia
|40.0
|9
|23.3
|62
|55.2
|7
|North Carolina
|18.7
|131
|25.0
|49
|48.8
|6
Virginia vs. North Carolina Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network
- Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Stadium: Kenan Stadium
