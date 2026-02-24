Virginia vs NC State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 24

The Virginia Cavaliers (24-3, 12-2 ACC) will try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they take on the NC State Wolfpack (19-8, 10-4 ACC) on February 24, 2026 at John Paul Jones Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Virginia vs. NC State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Virginia vs. NC State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Virginia win (76.7%)

Virginia is a 5.5-point favorite over NC State on Tuesday and the total has been set at 152.5 points. Here's a few betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the game.

Virginia vs. NC State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Virginia is 14-13-0 ATS this season.

NC State has compiled a 14-13-0 ATS record so far this season.

Virginia covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 40.9% of the time. That's more often than NC State covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread, the Cavaliers have fared worse at home, covering seven times in 14 home games, and five times in nine road games.

Against the spread, the Wolfpack have been better at home (8-7-0) than on the road (4-4-0).

Virginia's record against the spread in conference games is 7-7-0.

NC State has covered the spread seven times in 14 ACC games.

Virginia vs. NC State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Virginia has come away with 19 wins in the 22 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Cavaliers have been victorious 15 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -280 or better on the moneyline.

NC State has gone 1-2 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Wolfpack have played as a moneyline underdog of +225 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Virginia has an implied victory probability of 73.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Virginia vs. NC State Head-to-Head Comparison

Virginia's +379 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.0 points per game (58th in college basketball) while giving up 68.0 per outing (41st in college basketball).

Thijs De Ridder's 15.9 points per game lead Virginia and are 220th in the nation.

NC State is outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game, with a +299 scoring differential overall. It puts up 84.9 points per game (24th in college basketball) and allows 73.8 per contest (186th in college basketball).

Darrion Williams' 14.2 points per game paces NC State and ranks 369th in the nation.

The Cavaliers come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 8.8 boards. They are recording 37.6 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.8 per outing.

De Ridder's 6.4 rebounds per game lead the Cavaliers and rank 230th in college basketball action.

The Wolfpack grab 32.4 rebounds per game (163rd in college basketball), compared to the 32.9 of their opponents.

Ven-Allen Lubin averages 7.1 rebounds per game (147th in college basketball) to lead the Wolfpack.

Virginia ranks 44th in college basketball by averaging 104.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 26th in college basketball, allowing 86.5 points per 100 possessions.

The Wolfpack rank 22nd in college basketball averaging 107.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 149th, allowing 93.6 points per 100 possessions.

