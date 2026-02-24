NHL Stanley Cup Odds: Who Are the Favorites as Play Resumes?

As the Olympic break ends, which teams have the best chance to win the 2025-26 Stanley Cup?

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL odds, here are the current Stanley Cup odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

Stanley Cup Odds

Full Stanley Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stanley Cup 2025-26 - Winner Stanley Cup 2025-26 - Winner Colorado Avalanche +220 Tampa Bay Lightning +500 Carolina Hurricanes +750 Vegas Golden Knights +900 Edmonton Oilers +1100 Dallas Stars +1900 Minnesota Wild +1900 Florida Panthers +2200 Los Angeles Kings +3500 Buffalo Sabres +3500 Washington Capitals +4000 Utah Mammoth +4000 Montreal Canadiens +4000 Detroit Red Wings +5500 Ottawa Senators +5500 Columbus Blue Jackets +6000 View more odds in Sportsbook

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NHL bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.