Gonzaga vs Pacific College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 21

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-2, 14-1 WCC) will attempt to continue a 15-game home winning streak when they host the Pacific Tigers (17-12, 8-8 WCC) on February 21, 2026 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga vs. Pacific Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 21, 2026

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Gonzaga vs. Pacific Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (94%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Gonzaga (-20.5) versus Pacific on Saturday. The over/under has been set at 144.5 points for this game.

Gonzaga vs. Pacific: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has covered 17 times in 28 games with a spread this season.

Pacific has covered 14 times in 27 matchups with a spread this year.

Gonzaga covers the spread when it is a 20.5-point favorite or more 54.5% of the time. That's more often than Pacific covers as an underdog of 20.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread, the Bulldogs have performed worse when playing at home, covering six times in 12 home games, and six times in nine road games.

This season, the Tigers are 6-5-0 at home against the spread (.545 winning percentage). On the road, they are 6-8-0 ATS (.429).

Gonzaga's record against the spread in conference action is 8-7-0.

Pacific is 6-10-0 against the spread in WCC action this year.

Gonzaga vs. Pacific: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has been victorious in 21, or 91.3%, of the 23 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Bulldogs have a mark of 5-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -4545 or better on the moneyline.

Pacific has won 9.1% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (1-10).

The Tigers have played as a moneyline underdog of +1600 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Gonzaga has a 97.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Gonzaga vs. Pacific Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga is outscoring opponents by 20.5 points per game with a +572 scoring differential overall. It puts up 87.4 points per game (14th in college basketball) and gives up 66.9 per contest (26th in college basketball).

Graham Ike leads Gonzaga, scoring 19.9 points per game (36th in the country).

Pacific's +153 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 74 points per game (240th in college basketball) while giving up 68.8 per contest (60th in college basketball).

Elias Ralph's team-leading 16.6 points per game rank him 175th in college basketball.

The Bulldogs grab 36.9 rebounds per game (20th in college basketball) while conceding 27.6 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 9.3 boards per game.

Ike averages 8.6 rebounds per game (ranking 52nd in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

The Tigers are 56th in college basketball at 34.8 rebounds per game. That's 8.5 more than the 26.3 their opponents average.

Ralph tops the team with 6.8 rebounds per game (182nd in college basketball).

Gonzaga ranks 20th in college basketball with 108.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and seventh in college basketball defensively with 82.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Tigers rank 142nd in college basketball averaging 99.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 119th, allowing 92.3 points per 100 possessions.

