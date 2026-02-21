Alabama vs LSU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 21

The Alabama Crimson Tide (19-7, 9-4 SEC) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the LSU Tigers (14-12, 2-11 SEC) on February 21, 2026 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Alabama vs. LSU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Saturday, February 21, 2026 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Alabama vs. LSU Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Alabama win (61%)

If you plan to place a wager on Alabama-LSU outing (in which Alabama is a 7.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 172.5 points), keep reading for a few betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

Alabama vs. LSU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has put together an 11-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

LSU has won 15 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, LSU is 4-1 against the spread compared to the 5-7 ATS record Alabama puts up as a 7.5-point favorite.

When playing at home, the Crimson Tide have a worse record against the spread (4-9-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (4-3-0).

The Tigers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .429 (6-8-0). On the road, it is .875 (7-1-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Alabama is 5-8-0 this season.

LSU is 8-5-0 against the spread in SEC games this year.

Alabama vs. LSU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 17 games this year and has walked away with the win 14 times (82.4%) in those games.

This year, the Crimson Tide have won nine of 10 games when listed as at least -345 or better on the moneyline.

LSU has been the moneyline underdog a total of 10 times this season, and it has lost each of those games.

The Tigers have played in five games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +270 or longer without a win.

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 77.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Alabama vs. LSU Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama is outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game with a +229 scoring differential overall. It puts up 92.7 points per game (first in college basketball) and allows 83.9 per contest (356th in college basketball).

Labaron Philon's 21.8 points per game lead Alabama and rank 11th in college basketball.

LSU puts up 80.9 points per game (77th in college basketball) while allowing 75.8 per outing (235th in college basketball). It has a +132 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 5.1 points per game.

Max Mackinnon's team-leading 15 points per game rank him 295th in college basketball.

The Crimson Tide rank 15th in the country at 37.5 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 more than the 36.3 their opponents average.

Amari Allen's 7.7 rebounds per game lead the Crimson Tide and rank 91st in college basketball action.

The Tigers win the rebound battle by three boards on average. They record 34 rebounds per game, 84th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 31.

Marquel Sutton leads the team with 7.6 rebounds per game (97th in college basketball).

Alabama averages 106.8 points per 100 possessions (25th in college basketball), while allowing 96.6 points per 100 possessions (239th in college basketball).

The Tigers record 103 points per 100 possessions (66th in college basketball), while conceding 96.5 points per 100 possessions (233rd in college basketball).

