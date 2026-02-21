Illinois vs UCLA College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 21

The No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten) visit the UCLA Bruins (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) in Big Ten action at Pauley Pavilion, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs. UCLA Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Pauley Pavilion

Illinois vs. UCLA Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (57.5%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Illinois-UCLA spread (Illinois -6.5) or total (145.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Illinois vs. UCLA: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois is 17-10-0 ATS this season.

UCLA has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 17 times.

Illinois covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 61.1% of the time. That's more often than UCLA covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Fighting Illini have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered nine times in 15 games at home, and they've covered six times in eight games on the road.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Bruins have a better winning percentage at home (.467, 7-8-0 record) than away (.250, 2-6-0).

Illinois' record against the spread in conference games is 10-6-0.

UCLA's Big Ten record against the spread is 5-10-0.

Illinois vs. UCLA: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has come away with 15 wins in the 18 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Fighting Illini have been victorious 12 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -300 or better on the moneyline.

UCLA has won 12.5% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (1-7).

The Bruins have not won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +240 or longer in three chances.

Illinois has an implied victory probability of 75% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Illinois vs. UCLA Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois outscores opponents by 16.7 points per game (scoring 84.8 per game to rank 25th in college basketball while giving up 68.1 per contest to rank 44th in college basketball) and has a +452 scoring differential overall.

Keaton Wagler ranks 90th in the nation with a team-high 18.1 points per game.

UCLA's +163 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.2 points per game (153rd in college basketball) while allowing 70.9 per contest (95th in college basketball).

Tyler Bilodeau is 90th in the country with a team-high 18.1 points per game.

The 38.2 rebounds per game the Fighting Illini average rank sixth in the nation, and are 10.2 more than the 28.0 their opponents pull down per contest.

David Mirkovic is 84th in college basketball play with 7.8 rebounds per game to lead the Fighting Illini.

The Bruins record 29.4 rebounds per game (311th in college basketball), compared to the 29.7 of their opponents.

Bilodeau tops the Bruins with 5.5 rebounds per game (407th in college basketball).

Illinois ranks fourth in college basketball with 110.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 45th in college basketball defensively with 88.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bruins put up 102.6 points per 100 possessions (70th in college basketball), while allowing 94.2 points per 100 possessions (161st in college basketball).

