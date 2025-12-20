Virginia vs Maryland College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

The Virginia Cavaliers (9-1) aim to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Maryland Terrapins (6-5) on December 20, 2025 at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia vs. Maryland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Virginia vs. Maryland Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Virginia win (86%)

Before you decide to wager on Virginia-Maryland contest (in which Virginia is a 15.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 154.5 points), here are some betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

Virginia vs. Maryland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Virginia has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Maryland has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

When the spread is set as 15.5 or more this season, Virginia (3-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Maryland (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

The Cavaliers sported a worse record against the spread at home (7-10-0) than they did on the road (5-6-0) last season.

Last year, the Terrapins were 12-7-0 at home against the spread (.632 winning percentage). Away, they were 4-6-0 ATS (.400).

Virginia vs. Maryland: Moneyline Betting Stats

Virginia has been the moneyline favorite in seven games this season and has come away with the win six times (85.7%) in those contests.

The Cavaliers have not lost in four games this year when favored by -2083 or better on the moneyline.

Maryland is 1-4 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 20% of those games).

The Terrapins have played as a moneyline underdog of +1000 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Virginia has a 95.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Virginia vs. Maryland Head-to-Head Comparison

Virginia is outscoring opponents by 19.6 points per game with a +196 scoring differential overall. It puts up 87.1 points per game (46th in college basketball) and allows 67.5 per contest (57th in college basketball).

Thijs De Ridder is 187th in the nation with a team-leading 16.1 points per game.

Maryland's -32 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.6 points per game (181st in college basketball) while giving up 80.5 per contest (322nd in college basketball).

Pharrel Payne's team-leading 17.5 points per game rank him 101st in the country.

The Cavaliers win the rebound battle by 9.5 boards on average. They record 38.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 27th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 28.5 per contest.

Johann Grunloh averages 7.2 rebounds per game (ranking 141st in college basketball) to lead the Cavaliers.

The Terrapins record 33.0 rebounds per game (194th in college basketball), compared to the 32.1 of their opponents.

Payne leads the Terrapins with 7.2 rebounds per game (141st in college basketball).

Virginia averages 110.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (13th in college basketball), and allows 85.6 points per 100 possessions (50th in college basketball).

The Terrapins record 94.5 points per 100 possessions (245th in college basketball), while conceding 98.0 points per 100 possessions (307th in college basketball).

