Virginia vs Boston College College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

The Virginia Cavaliers (17-3, 6-2 ACC) will visit the Boston College Eagles (9-11, 2-5 ACC) after winning four road games in a row.

Virginia vs. Boston College Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Saturday, January 31, 2026 Game time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW Network

The CW Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Virginia vs. Boston College Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Virginia win (77.2%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Saturday's Virginia-Boston College spread (Virginia -13.5) or over/under (138.5 points).

Virginia vs. Boston College: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Virginia is 12-8-0 ATS this season.

Boston College has covered eight times in 20 chances against the spread this season.

Virginia covers the spread when it is a 13.5-point favorite or more 55.6% of the time. That's more often than Boston College covers as an underdog of 13.5 or more (50%).

Against the spread, the Cavaliers have fared worse at home, covering six times in 11 home games, and four times in six road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Eagles have a lower winning percentage at home (.455, 5-6-0 record) than away (.500, 3-3-0).

Virginia has five wins against the spread in eight conference games this season.

Boston College is 5-2-0 against the spread in ACC play this season.

Virginia vs. Boston College: Moneyline Betting Stats

Virginia has been the moneyline favorite in 15 games this season and has come away with the win 12 times (80%) in those contests.

The Cavaliers have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -1250 or better on the moneyline.

Boston College has won three of the 10 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (30%).

The Eagles have played as a moneyline underdog of +740 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Virginia has a 92.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Virginia vs. Boston College Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Virginia was the fifth-worst team in college basketball (64.8 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 39th (66.8 points conceded per game).

Virginia was the worst team in college basketball in rebounds per game (26.8) and 104th in rebounds allowed (30.1) last year.

At 14.7 assists per game last year, Virginia was 93rd in college basketball.

Last season, Virginia was 25th-best in the nation in turnovers committed (9.3 per game) but 19th-worst in turnovers forced (9.2).

On offense, Boston College averaged 70.4 points per game (269th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It ceded 75.8 points per contest on defense (289th-ranked).

Boston College averaged 31.1 boards per game (229th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 32.5 rebounds per contest (270th-ranked).

Last year Boston College ranked 319th in college basketball in assists, delivering 11.5 per game.

Boston College averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (201st-ranked in college basketball). It forced 10.3 turnovers per contest (274th-ranked).

