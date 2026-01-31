Arizona vs Arizona State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

The Arizona Wildcats (21-0, 8-0 Big 12) will try to continue a 21-game win streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (11-10, 2-6 Big 12) on January 31, 2026 at Desert Financial Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. Arizona State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Saturday, January 31, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Desert Financial Arena

Arizona vs. Arizona State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (80.1%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Arizona (-14.5) versus Arizona State on Saturday. The over/under is set at 165.5 points for this game.

Arizona vs. Arizona State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has compiled a 14-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Arizona State has compiled a 12-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 14.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Arizona State is 2-2 against the spread compared to the 5-6 ATS record Arizona puts up as a 14.5-point favorite.

In home games, the Wildcats own a worse record against the spread (6-6-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (4-1-0).

The Sun Devils' winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .500. They are 5-5-0 ATS on their home court and 3-3-0 on the road.

Arizona is 6-2-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Arizona State's Big 12 record against the spread is 4-4-0.

Arizona vs. Arizona State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has yet to lose any of the 12 games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Wildcats have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -1695 or better.

Arizona State has won five of the 12 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (41.7%).

The Sun Devils have not yet won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +890 or longer in three chances.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arizona has a 94.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona vs. Arizona State Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona was the 16th-best squad in college basketball in points scored (82.5 per game) and 219th in points conceded (73.3) last season.

Last year, Arizona was 14th-best in the nation in rebounds (36.4 per game) and 38th in rebounds conceded (28.6).

Last season Arizona was ranked 32nd in college basketball in assists with 16.2 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Arizona was 186th in the nation in committing them (11.2 per game) last season. It was 215th in forcing them (10.9 per game).

Last season Arizona State averaged 74.1 points per game (165th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 76.8 points per contest (310th-ranked).

Arizona State pulled down 29.9 rebounds per game (300th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 33.7 rebounds per contest (318th-ranked).

Arizona State averaged 12.8 assists per game, which ranked them 241st in the country.

Last year Arizona State committed 12 turnovers per game (259th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.8 turnovers per contest (225th-ranked).

