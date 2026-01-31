Miami (OH) vs Northern Illinois College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (21-0, 9-0 MAC) will attempt to extend a 21-game win streak when they host the Northern Illinois Huskies (7-13, 3-6 MAC) on January 31, 2026 at Millett Hall.

Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Saturday, January 31, 2026 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Arena: Millett Hall

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you bet on Saturday's Miami (OH)-Northern Illinois spread (Miami (OH) -17.5) or total (155.5 points).

Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Northern Illinois has covered 10 times in 18 matchups with a spread this year.

As a 17.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Northern Illinois is 2-2 against the spread compared to the 2-0 ATS record Miami (OH) racks up as a 17.5-point favorite.

The RedHawks have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered five times in nine games when playing at home, and they've covered seven times in eight games on the road.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Huskies have a lower winning percentage at home (.429, 3-4-0 record) than on the road (.636, 7-4-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Miami (OH) is 6-3-0 this season.

Northern Illinois has five wins against the spread in nine MAC games this season.

Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois: Moneyline Betting Stats

Miami (OH) has yet to lose any of the 14 games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The RedHawks have played as a favorite of -3448 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Northern Illinois has won 14.3% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-12).

The Huskies have not yet won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +1280 or longer in three chances.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami (OH) has a 97.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois Head-to-Head Comparison

Miami (OH) has a +400 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19 points per game. It is putting up 94.1 points per game to rank first in college basketball and is giving up 75.1 per contest to rank 220th in college basketball.

Brant Byers' team-leading 15.1 points per game ranks 275th in college basketball.

Northern Illinois is being outscored by 2.5 points per game, with a -50 scoring differential overall. It puts up 73.6 points per game (248th in college basketball), and allows 76.1 per contest (243rd in college basketball).

Makhai Valentine paces Northern Illinois, averaging 14 points per game (403rd in college basketball).

The RedHawks come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.2 boards. They are recording 33.3 rebounds per game (132nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.1 per outing.

Eian Elmer is 317th in college basketball play with 5.9 rebounds per game to lead the RedHawks.

The Huskies rank 192nd in college basketball at 32.3 rebounds per game. That's 2.9 more than the 29.4 their opponents average.

Taj Walters' 5.8 rebounds per game lead the Huskies and rank 343rd in the country.

Miami (OH) ranks first in college basketball by averaging 115.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 141st in college basketball, allowing 92.5 points per 100 possessions.

The Huskies average 92.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (284th in college basketball), and concede 96 points per 100 possessions (240th in college basketball).

