Virginia vs American College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 22

The American Eagles (7-5) aim to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (10-1) on December 22, 2025.

Virginia vs. American Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 22, 2025

Monday, December 22, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Virginia vs. American Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Virginia win (94.2%)

Before you bet on Monday's Virginia-American spread (Virginia -26.5) or over/under (153.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Virginia vs. American: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Virginia has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

American has covered six times in 10 matchups with a spread this year.

When playing at home last season, the Cavaliers owned a worse record against the spread (7-10-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (5-6-0).

The Eagles have been better against the spread at home (4-2-0) than on the road (2-2-0) this year.

Virginia vs. American: Moneyline Betting Stats

Virginia has been victorious in seven of the eight contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This is the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given the Cavaliers this season with a -20000 moneyline set for this game.

American has gone 1-5 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 16.7% of those games).

The Eagles have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +3500 or longer.

Virginia has an implied victory probability of 99.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Virginia vs. American Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Virginia was the fifth-worst team in the country (64.8 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 39th (66.8 points allowed per game).

Last season, Virginia was worst in college basketball in rebounds (26.8 per game) and 104th in rebounds conceded (30.1).

Last season Virginia was ranked 93rd in college basketball in assists with 14.7 per game.

Last year, Virginia was 25th-best in college basketball in turnovers committed (9.3 per game) but 19th-worst in turnovers forced (9.2).

With 68.7 points per game on offense, American was 307th in the nation last year. At the other end of the court, it surrendered 67.7 points per contest, which ranked 52nd in college basketball.

American pulled down only 28.1 boards per game (18th-worst in college basketball), and allowed 30.1 boards per contest (104th-ranked).

American delivered 12.6 dimes per game, which ranked them 250th in the country.

American averaged 10.3 turnovers per game (98th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.3 turnovers per contest (176th-ranked).

