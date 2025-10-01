Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Virginia Tech: (-245) | Wake Forest: (+198)

Virginia Tech: (-245) | Wake Forest: (+198) Spread: Virginia Tech: -6.5 (-118) | Wake Forest: +6.5 (-104)

Virginia Tech: -6.5 (-118) | Wake Forest: +6.5 (-104) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest Betting Trends

Virginia Tech has one win against the spread this year.

Virginia Tech is winless ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Virginia Tech has had two games (out of five) go over the total this season.

Wake Forest owns two wins against the spread this year.

Wake Forest has one win ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Wake Forest has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this season.

Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hokies win (73.2%)

Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest Point Spread

Virginia Tech is favored by 6.5 points (-118 to cover) in this matchup. Wake Forest, the underdog, is -104.

Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest Over/Under

The over/under for the Virginia Tech versus Wake Forest matchup on Oct. 4 has been set at 50.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest Moneyline

Virginia Tech is a -245 favorite on the moneyline, while Wake Forest is a +198 underdog.

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Virginia Tech 23.6 89 28 108 50.5 5 Wake Forest 26.3 98 20.8 41 54.5 4

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW

The CW Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Stadium: Lane Stadium

