Virginia Tech vs Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Virginia Cavaliers.

Virginia Tech vs Virginia Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Virginia Tech: (-275) | Virginia: (+220)

Virginia Tech: (-275) | Virginia: (+220) Spread: Virginia Tech: -7.5 (-105) | Virginia: +7.5 (-115)

Virginia Tech: -7.5 (-105) | Virginia: +7.5 (-115) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Virginia Tech vs Virginia Betting Trends

Virginia Tech has five wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

On the season, Virginia Tech is 4-2 as 7.5-point or better favorites.

There have been six Virginia Tech games (of 10) that hit the over this season.

Virginia has eight wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.

Virginia is 4-1 as 7.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2024.

This season, three of Virginia's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Virginia Tech vs Virginia Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hokies win (79.2%)

Virginia Tech vs Virginia Point Spread

Virginia is listed as an underdog by 7.5 points (-115 odds), and Virginia Tech, the favorite, is -105 to cover.

Virginia Tech vs Virginia Over/Under

An over/under of 48.5 has been set for Virginia Tech-Virginia on Nov. 30, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Virginia Tech vs Virginia Moneyline

Virginia is the underdog, +220 on the moneyline, while Virginia Tech is a -275 favorite.

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Virginia Tech 29 60 23.3 56 50.6 11 Virginia 23.2 103 28 89 54.4 11

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Stadium: Lane Stadium

