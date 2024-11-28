Virginia Tech vs Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024
The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Virginia Cavaliers.
Virginia Tech vs Virginia Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Virginia Tech: (-275) | Virginia: (+220)
- Spread: Virginia Tech: -7.5 (-105) | Virginia: +7.5 (-115)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Virginia Tech vs Virginia Betting Trends
- Virginia Tech has five wins in 10 games against the spread this year.
- On the season, Virginia Tech is 4-2 as 7.5-point or better favorites.
- There have been six Virginia Tech games (of 10) that hit the over this season.
- Virginia has eight wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.
- Virginia is 4-1 as 7.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2024.
- This season, three of Virginia's 11 games have gone over the point total.
Virginia Tech vs Virginia Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hokies win (79.2%)
Virginia Tech vs Virginia Point Spread
Virginia is listed as an underdog by 7.5 points (-115 odds), and Virginia Tech, the favorite, is -105 to cover.
Virginia Tech vs Virginia Over/Under
An over/under of 48.5 has been set for Virginia Tech-Virginia on Nov. 30, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Virginia Tech vs Virginia Moneyline
Virginia is the underdog, +220 on the moneyline, while Virginia Tech is a -275 favorite.
Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Virginia Tech
|29
|60
|23.3
|56
|50.6
|11
|Virginia
|23.2
|103
|28
|89
|54.4
|11
Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network
- Location: Blacksburg, Virginia
- Stadium: Lane Stadium
