Virginia Tech vs Cal Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

College football's Friday schedule includes the Virginia Tech Hokies taking on the California Golden Bears.

Virginia Tech vs Cal Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Virginia Tech: (-190) | Cal: (+160)

Virginia Tech: (-190) | Cal: (+160) Spread: Virginia Tech: -4.5 (-110) | Cal: +4.5 (-110)

Virginia Tech: -4.5 (-110) | Cal: +4.5 (-110) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Virginia Tech vs Cal Betting Trends

Virginia Tech has one win against the spread this season.

Virginia Tech has no wins ATS (0-3) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, four of Virginia Tech's seven games have hit the over.

Cal has three wins in seven contests against the spread this year.

Cal is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Cal has had one game (of seven) hit the over this season.

Virginia Tech vs Cal Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hokies win (66.9%)

Virginia Tech vs Cal Point Spread

Virginia Tech is favored by 4.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Cal, the underdog, is -110.

Virginia Tech vs Cal Over/Under

The over/under for the Virginia Tech versus Cal game on Oct. 24 has been set at 50.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Virginia Tech vs Cal Moneyline

Virginia Tech is a -190 favorite on the moneyline, while Cal is a +160 underdog.

Virginia Tech vs. Cal Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Virginia Tech 23.0 97 29.3 105 51.2 7 Cal 23.7 93 21.9 51 49.6 7

Virginia Tech vs. Cal Game Info

Game day: Friday, October 24, 2025

Friday, October 24, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Stadium: Lane Stadium

