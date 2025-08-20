2025 Virginia Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

When the Virginia Cavaliers start their 2025 season on Aug. 30, they will match up with Coastal Carolina. For the remainder of the Cavaliers' college football schedule, keep scrolling.

Virginia 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Coastal Carolina Aug. 30 - Cavaliers (-12.5) 57.5 2 @ North Carolina State Sept. 6 - - - 3 William & Mary Sept. 13 - - - 4 Stanford Sept. 20 - - - 5 Florida State Sept. 26 - - - 6 @ Louisville Oct. 4 - - - 8 Washington State Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Virginia 2025 Schedule Insights

Taking into account their opponents' combined win total from last year (71), Virginia owns the 13th-easiest schedule in college football.

Virginia is facing the 95th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last year).

The Cavaliers will see eight teams on their schedule this season that made a bowl game in 2024.

Virginia will play nine teams this season that finished above .500 in 2024. That schedule will pit them against one team that put up nine or more victories and two squads with three or fewer wins last season.

Virginia Betting Insights (2024)

Virginia won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Cavaliers games.

Virginia was favored on the moneyline five total times last season. They finished 3-2 in those games.

Find more stats and analysis about Virginia on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Virginia Cavaliers on FanDuel today!