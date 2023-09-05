2023 Virginia Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:04 AM

The Virginia Cavaliers have a record of 1-5 in 2023. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Virginia 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Tennessee September 2 L 49-13 Volunteers (-26.5) 55.5 2 James Madison September 9 L 36-35 Dukes (-6.5) 40.5 3 @ Maryland September 15 L 42-14 Terrapins (-15.5) 48.5 4 NC State September 22 L 24-21 Wolfpack (-7.5) 47.5 5 @ Boston College September 30 L 27-24 Eagles (-4.5) 52.5 6 William & Mary October 7 W 27-13 Cavaliers (-7.5) 41.5 8 @ North Carolina October 21 - - - View Full Table

Virginia Last Game

The Cavaliers get ready for their next game after a 27-13 win over the William & Mary Tribe in their last outing. Tony Muskett had 232 yards on 17-of-26 passing (65.4%) for the Cavs in that matchup against the Tribe, with two touchdowns and one pick. He also added 11 carries for 2 yards and one rushing touchdown with his legs. Perris Jones toted the rock 12 times for 134 yards (11.2 yards per carry). Malik Washington led the receiving charge against the Tribe, hauling in seven passes for 112 yards and one touchdown.

Virginia Betting Insights

Virginia has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

