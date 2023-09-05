FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Virginia Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
2023 Virginia Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:04 AM

The Virginia Cavaliers have a record of 1-5 in 2023. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Virginia 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ TennesseeSeptember 2L 49-13Volunteers (-26.5)55.5
2James MadisonSeptember 9L 36-35Dukes (-6.5)40.5
3@ MarylandSeptember 15L 42-14Terrapins (-15.5)48.5
4NC StateSeptember 22L 24-21Wolfpack (-7.5)47.5
5@ Boston CollegeSeptember 30L 27-24Eagles (-4.5)52.5
6William & MaryOctober 7W 27-13Cavaliers (-7.5)41.5
8@ North CarolinaOctober 21---
Virginia Last Game

The Cavaliers get ready for their next game after a 27-13 win over the William & Mary Tribe in their last outing. Tony Muskett had 232 yards on 17-of-26 passing (65.4%) for the Cavs in that matchup against the Tribe, with two touchdowns and one pick. He also added 11 carries for 2 yards and one rushing touchdown with his legs. Perris Jones toted the rock 12 times for 134 yards (11.2 yards per carry). Malik Washington led the receiving charge against the Tribe, hauling in seven passes for 112 yards and one touchdown.

Virginia Betting Insights

  • The Cavaliers have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

