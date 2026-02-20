NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 20
In a Friday NBA slate that includes a lot of competitive matchups, the Indiana Pacers versus the Washington Wizards is a game to see.
Ready to dive in the odds for today's NBA action? Let's break down them together.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (53.39% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-5.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -210, Hornets +176
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSOH
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (69.66% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-2.5)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -132, Jazz +112
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, FDSSE
Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (51.63% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-2)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -132, Wizards +112
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, MNMT
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (82.45% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-13)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -769, Mavericks +530
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSN, KFAA, WFAA
Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Heat (60.54% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-3.5)
- Total: 243.5
- Moneyline: Heat -158, Hawks +134
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSE, WANF, Peachtree Sports Network
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (54.12% win probability)
- Spread: Pelicans (-4.5)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Pelicans -176, Bucks +148
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSWI, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (91.10% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-16.5)
- Total: 210.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -1493, Nets +870
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSOK, KWTV
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (51.47% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-2.5)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -134, Trail Blazers +114
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, ALT
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (70.90% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-6.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -260, Clippers +215
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, FDSSC
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
