NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 20

In a Friday NBA slate that includes a lot of competitive matchups, the Indiana Pacers versus the Washington Wizards is a game to see.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (53.39% win probability)

Cavaliers (53.39% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-5.5)

Cavaliers (-5.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -210, Hornets +176

Cavaliers -210, Hornets +176 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSOH

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (69.66% win probability)

Grizzlies (69.66% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-2.5)

Grizzlies (-2.5) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -132, Jazz +112

Grizzlies -132, Jazz +112 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, FDSSE

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Pacers (51.63% win probability)

Pacers (51.63% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-2)

Pacers (-2) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Pacers -132, Wizards +112

Pacers -132, Wizards +112 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, MNMT

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (82.45% win probability)

Timberwolves (82.45% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-13)

Timberwolves (-13) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -769, Mavericks +530

Timberwolves -769, Mavericks +530 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSN, KFAA, WFAA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Heat (60.54% win probability)

Heat (60.54% win probability) Spread: Heat (-3.5)

Heat (-3.5) Total: 243.5

243.5 Moneyline: Heat -158, Hawks +134

Heat -158, Hawks +134 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSE, WANF, Peachtree Sports Network

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Bucks (54.12% win probability)

Bucks (54.12% win probability) Spread: Pelicans (-4.5)

Pelicans (-4.5) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Pelicans -176, Bucks +148

Pelicans -176, Bucks +148 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSWI, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Thunder (91.10% win probability)

Thunder (91.10% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-16.5)

Thunder (-16.5) Total: 210.5

210.5 Moneyline: Thunder -1493, Nets +870

Thunder -1493, Nets +870 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSOK, KWTV

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (51.47% win probability)

Nuggets (51.47% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-2.5)

Nuggets (-2.5) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -134, Trail Blazers +114

Nuggets -134, Trail Blazers +114 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, ALT

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Lakers (70.90% win probability)

Lakers (70.90% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-6.5)

Lakers (-6.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Lakers -260, Clippers +215

Lakers -260, Clippers +215 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, FDSSC

