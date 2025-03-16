VCU vs George Mason Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for A-10 Tournament Championship

The A-10 champion will be crowned Sunday as the No. 1 seed VCU Rams (27-6, 15-3 A-10) face off against the No. 2 George Mason Patriots (26-7, 15-3 A-10) at 1 p.m. ET.

VCU vs. George Mason Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Sunday, March 16, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

VCU vs. George Mason Picks and Prediction

Prediction: VCU win (75.2%)

VCU is an 8.5-point favorite against George Mason on Sunday and the over/under has been set at 126.5 points. Here are some betting trends and insights before making an informed wager on the matchup.

VCU vs. George Mason: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

VCU is 20-12-0 ATS this season.

George Mason has compiled a 15-17-0 record against the spread this season.

VCU covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than George Mason covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (never covered this season).

When playing at home, the Rams own a better record against the spread (11-4-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (5-5-0).

The Patriots have been better against the spread on the road (6-7-0) than at home (7-10-0) this season.

VCU has 13 wins against the spread in 20 conference games this year.

George Mason is 9-11-0 against the spread in A-10 play this season.

VCU vs. George Mason: Moneyline Betting Stats

VCU has been the moneyline favorite in 30 games this season and has come away with the win 26 times (86.7%) in those contests.

The Rams have a mark of 20-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -400 or better on the moneyline.

George Mason has been the underdog on the moneyline eight total times this season. George Mason has gone 4-4 in those games.

The Patriots have not yet won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +310 or longer in three chances.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies VCU has a 80% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

VCU vs. George Mason Head-to-Head Comparison

VCU outscores opponents by 15.0 points per game (scoring 77.4 per game to rank 84th in college basketball while giving up 62.4 per outing to rank ninth in college basketball) and has a +496 scoring differential overall.

Max Shulga's 15 points per game lead VCU and are 260th in college basketball.

George Mason has a +264 scoring differential, topping opponents by eight points per game. It is putting up 71.2 points per game, 255th in college basketball, and is allowing 63.2 per contest to rank 12th in college basketball.

Jalen Haynes' team-leading 14.1 points per game rank him 366th in college basketball.

The Rams pull down 35.5 rebounds per game (26th in college basketball) while allowing 29.3 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.2 boards per game.

Jack Clark leads the team with 6.9 rebounds per game (181st in college basketball play).

The Patriots win the rebound battle by 4.2 boards on average. They record 33.6 rebounds per game, 80th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.4.

Haynes' 7.1 rebounds per game lead the Patriots and rank 159th in college basketball.

VCU ranks 72nd in college basketball with 100.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and third in college basketball defensively with 81 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Patriots rank 193rd in college basketball with 95.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 10th defensively with 84.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

